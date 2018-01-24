Two major children’s hospitals have said they will be returning donations from the Presidents Club Charitable Trust after an undercover investigation exposed alleged sexual harassment at a men-only charity gala.

Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Evelina London Children’s Hospital will be returning the money following a damning report in the Financial Times, which claimed female agency workers were repeatedly victims of groping and propositioning.

In the Presidents Club’s 33 year history, it has raised more than £20 million for underprivileged children. According to the FT, Thursday’s event alone raised more than £2 million.

It is not clear how much money Great Ormond Street and Evelina London will return, however there are fears that children could miss out.

In a statement released on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity said: “We are shocked to hear of the behaviour reported at the Presidents Club Charitable Trust fundraising dinner. We would never knowingly accept donations raised in this way.

“We have had no involvement in the organisation of this event, nor attended and we were never due to receive any money from it.

“All monies raised in our name go to support vital work. However, due to the wholly unacceptable nature of the event we are returning previous donations and will no longer accept gifts from the Presidents Club Charitable Trust.”

A spokesperson from Evelina London Children’s Hospital said: “We are very alarmed by the allegations about the behaviour of some of those attending the Presidents Club fundraising dinner.

“This is not the kind of event we would wish to be associated with and we will therefore be declining funding from it and returning all previous donations from the Presidents Club.”

The National Council for Voluntary Organisations, which is the largest membership body for English charities, issued a statement in light of the allegations saying: “Any reputable charity would be horrified to be associated with an event like this.”