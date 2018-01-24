Two major children’s hospitals have said they will be returning donations from the Presidents Club Charitable Trust after an undercover investigation exposed alleged sexual harassment at a men-only charity gala.
Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Evelina London Children’s Hospital will be returning the money following a damning report in the Financial Times, which claimed female agency workers were repeatedly victims of groping and propositioning.
In the Presidents Club’s 33 year history, it has raised more than £20 million for underprivileged children. According to the FT, Thursday’s event alone raised more than £2 million.
It is not clear how much money Great Ormond Street and Evelina London will return, however there are fears that children could miss out.
In a statement released on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity said: “We are shocked to hear of the behaviour reported at the Presidents Club Charitable Trust fundraising dinner. We would never knowingly accept donations raised in this way.
“We have had no involvement in the organisation of this event, nor attended and we were never due to receive any money from it.
“All monies raised in our name go to support vital work. However, due to the wholly unacceptable nature of the event we are returning previous donations and will no longer accept gifts from the Presidents Club Charitable Trust.”
A spokesperson from Evelina London Children’s Hospital said: “We are very alarmed by the allegations about the behaviour of some of those attending the Presidents Club fundraising dinner.
“This is not the kind of event we would wish to be associated with and we will therefore be declining funding from it and returning all previous donations from the Presidents Club.”
The National Council for Voluntary Organisations, which is the largest membership body for English charities, issued a statement in light of the allegations saying: “Any reputable charity would be horrified to be associated with an event like this.”
Other charities swiftly followed suit, with the Teenage Cancer Trust, which is listed as one of the charities to have received money from the Presidents Club in the last year, stating: “We were disappointed to read about the details of the events hosted by the Presidents Club.
“We have received donations from the trust in the past, under good faith. As a charity, we are strongly opposed to the activities described in this report and fully support the position taken by the Institute of Fundraising.”
Two undercover reporters posing as hostesses spent six hours at the “most un-PC event of the year” at the Dorchester Hotel.
Female staff were instructed to wear skimpy black outfits and matching underwear, the FT reports.
The paper reports that at an after-party, many of the female workers - some of them students - were “groped, sexually harassed and propositioned”, while among the prizes up for grabs at the evening’s fundraising auction were an evening at a Soho strip club and a course of plastic surgery to “add spice to your wife” for the lucky winner.
The FT lists several high profile names reportedly on the event’s guestlist - including businessmen, politicians and TV stars - but it is unclear which of them, if any, attended.
The Presidents Club - which denies any knowledge of wrongdoing at its events - is chaired by Mayfair property developer Bruce Ritchie and David Meller, who sits on the board of the Department for Education and the Mayor’s Fund for London.
The event hosted by comedian David Walliams. There is no suggestion he was involved in wrongdoing.
One of the undercover reporters behind the story, Madison Marriage, appeared on BBC’s Newsnight on Tuesday to detail what she witnessed at the event, which has been running for 33 years.
Other hostesses included aspiring lawyers and marketing executives, she explained, as well as models, actresses and dancers who “do a lot of hostessing work to make ends meet because their work is not very regular”.
“I was groped several times,” she said. “I know numerous other hostesses said the same thing had happened to them.
“It is hands on skirts, hands on hips, on stomachs, arms going around your waist unexpectedly. Not high-level groping.
“One of the strangest things you could be talking to a man and he would suddenly start to hold your hand.”
Responding to the allegations, the Presidents Club said: “The Presidents Club recently hosted its annual dinner, raising several million pounds for disadvantaged children.
“The organisers are appalled by the allegations of bad behaviour at the event asserted by the Financial Times reporters. Such behaviour is totally unacceptable.
“The allegations will be investigated fully and promptly and appropriate action taken.”
A statement from the Dorchester Hotel read: “We are unaware of any allegations and should we be contacted we will work with the relevant authorities as necessary.”