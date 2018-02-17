All Sections
    • NEWS
    Great Portland Street Fire: More Than 50 Firefighters Tackling Blaze In Central London

    A police cordon is in place.

    More than 50 firefighters are tackling a huge blaze in London’s Great Portland Street.

    London Fire Brigade said there are ten fire engines at the building, which is believed to be under construction.

    A plume of think, black smoke could be seen across the capital.

    London Fire Brigade said on Twitter: “The Great Portland Street fire is in a building under refurbishment. There are a number of gas cylinders involved in the blaze.

    “A exclusion zone of 25 metres has been set up, as a precaution, as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.”

    The Metropolitan Police Service are also at the scene.

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

