More than 50 firefighters are tackling a huge blaze in London’s Great Portland Street. London Fire Brigade said there are ten fire engines at the building, which is believed to be under construction.

Fire brigade arrived on Great Portland Street. Quite something. pic.twitter.com/ycTiieGQTS — Mukul Devichand (@MukulDevichand) February 17, 2018

Serious fire on Langham Street / Great Portland Street, W1 pic.twitter.com/8n3a93WRg9 — Paul Thompson (@raganello) February 17, 2018

A plume of think, black smoke could be seen across the capital.

Huge fire in central London. Looks like Great Portland Street area. pic.twitter.com/7USqNy7l8v — Jonathan Savage (@JSavageTweets) February 17, 2018

Jeeeeez, something’s going down on Great Portland Street right now. No sirens though? pic.twitter.com/y4jpZRHp5h — Chris Sayer (@chrissayer00) February 17, 2018

London Fire Brigade said on Twitter: “The Great Portland Street fire is in a building under refurbishment. There are a number of gas cylinders involved in the blaze. “A exclusion zone of 25 metres has been set up, as a precaution, as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.” The Metropolitan Police Service are also at the scene.

@MPSWestminster and @LondonFire are on scene at a building site fire on Great Portland Street. Please avoid the area if possible! pic.twitter.com/vQ48912G9d — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) February 17, 2018