More than 50 firefighters are tackling a huge blaze in London’s Great Portland Street.
London Fire Brigade said there are ten fire engines at the building, which is believed to be under construction.
A plume of think, black smoke could be seen across the capital.
London Fire Brigade said on Twitter: “The Great Portland Street fire is in a building under refurbishment. There are a number of gas cylinders involved in the blaze.
“A exclusion zone of 25 metres has been set up, as a precaution, as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.”
The Metropolitan Police Service are also at the scene.
