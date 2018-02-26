Commuters could be facing a battle to reach their homes this evening after a number of rail operators announced they were reducing and even cancelling some services amid the snow.

The blast of freezing weather from Russia – nicknamed ‘the Beast from the East’ - has not yet caused major disruptions on any train lines, but many providers are choosing to be safe rather than sorry, with travellers being advised to travel as early as possible on Monday evening.

Here’s how it’s all looking so far for Monday evening and night.

South Eastern - Passengers are advised to complete journeys by 6pm to try and avoid disruption. C2C – Reduced services to run after 9pm with some cancellations. No services from Liverpool Street or Stratford. A reduced timetable is planned for Tuesday. Greater Anglia – No services after 10pm and only a limited service in operation from 6am until 10pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. Stansted Express – No services from Liverpool Street after 10.25pm on Monday. Services from Stansted Airport back to London are cancelled from 11.30pm. Great Northern - No trains between London and Cambridge after 10.04 on Monday. A heavily reduced timetable will be in place on Tuesday. TfL rail - No services from 11pm Monday until 7am on Tuesday. Thameslink, Gatwick Express, Southern - Disruption to services is expected on Monday and may continue on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Passengers are advised services may also be cancelled by early evening.

Many have pointed out the cancellations appear to have come before the snow has settled in some places, with others complaining that the pre-emptive move is over-cautious and even cynical.