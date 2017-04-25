Greater Fort Lauderdale to Key West: Why This Road Trip Should Be On Your Bucket List

Some places are best seen while riding in a top-down convertible, the sun in the air and the fresh, salty scent of the sea whipping around you.

There can’t be a better route for a road trip than through the Florida Keys. Laid back and chilled out, there’s spectacular vistas, beach shacks with phenomenal food and plenty of activities to tempt you along the way. We’re talking tarpon fishing, golf, and exhilarating water sports.

The Keys bring island paradise to Florida’s Gulf Coast, and they couldn’t be easier to navigate by car – one road connects the 800ish islands.

It’ll take you less than four hours to drive the almost-200-mile stretch of highway from Greater Fort Lauderdale to the southernmost Key, Key West (just follow U.S. Highway 1), but you won’t be in any rush to get there – remember, you’re on island time.

There are plenty of attractions and sights to entertain you along the way, as well as luxurious resorts, eclectic B&Bs and campsites in natural sanctuaries for you to rest your head when you need to.