Green Party Leader Jonathan Bartley Says Air Pollution Is Becoming 'Most Urgent Global Crisis Of Our Times'

Toxic air is becoming one of the most urgent global crises of our times, according to the Green Party.

Alarming statistics show pollution is responsible for nine million deaths every year around the world - more lethal than AIDs, TB and malaria combined - and about 50,000 in the UK.

Bartley, co-leader of the Green Party, said the government must show better commitment to cleaning up the country’s air.

Current air quality strategies stop short of legislating for a network of Clean Air Zones - from which highly polluting vehicles are completely banned - a measure experts say would make the single biggest impact.