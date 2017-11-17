Greenpeace Launch Alternative Coca Cola Christmas Advert To Highlight Plastic Pollution

The Coca Cola ‘Holidays are coming’ TV advert has become synonymous with Christmas in the UK.

But now Greenpeace have playfully reworked the famous ad, with a ‘more realistic’ version.

Launching on the same day as Coca Cola, it aims to highlight the unfortunate side effect of bottled fizzy drinks and plastic usage.

It begins with all of the familiarity of the Coca Cola version, but ends with the famous red Christmas lorry dumping a load of plastic waste into the sea. And even Santa himself throws the Coke bottle he is drinking from into the water.

The film’s final message reads, “A truckload of plastic enters the ocean every minute. Coca-Cola produce an estimated 110 billion plastic bottles a year.”

“Many of these end up in landfill, on beaches & in the ocean. Don’t let Coke choke our oceans.”