Greenpeace activists have boarded a 23,498-tonne ship on the Thames Estuary in an attempt to stop VW diesel cars being imported into Britain.

The protestors, who are now hanging from the 27-metre-high unloading door, say they won’t disembark until “VW commits to take its toxic cars back to Germany”.

They drew up alongside the huge car carrier at around 8.30am this morning in kayaks and small boats bearing banners saying “ditch diesel”.