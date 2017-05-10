Greens Pledge Equal Treatment For Physical And Mental Health

Treatment for mental health conditions should be given equal parity with that of physical health, according to the Green Party.

Those who need psychotherapy treatment should also be able to access it within 28 days, says co-leader Jonathan Bartley, who will unveil three pledges to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

The Greens also want to tackle what they say is a growing crisis by introducing new ‘awareness and empathy education’ in schools to prevent bullying and make sure mental health treatment starts as early as possible where it’s needed.

“We must put the wellbeing of people ahead of the Conservative Party’s destruction of our public services,” Bartley will say at an election campaign visit in Worcester on Wednesday.

“We will make sure mental health is treated with equal seriousness to that of physical health so that we can finally support those who are suffering - very often alone and in silence - with the weight of a mental health illness.

“The Greens are committed to creating a caring Britain that looks after people with mental health problems and our plan for schools will build a society where people look out for each other.