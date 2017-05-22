Greens Pledge To Use Any Seats They Win To 'Transform' Politics

The Green Party will push to protect the environment, plug the NHS funding gap by scrapping Trident and give people a second referendum on the terms of any Brexit deal if it wins more Commons seats next month.
Co-leaders Caroline Lucas and Jonathan Bartley will today launch their ‘Green Guarantee’, which sets out key priorities for any MPs elected on June 8.
The party also wants to bring forward plans for a universal basic income and a shorter working week and says it will use electoral success as a chance to ‘transform politics’.
At the central London launch on Monday morning, Lucas will say: “The Green Party has big, bold ideas to create a confident and caring country we can all be proud of. That means protecting our environment for our children and grandchildren.
“Saving our NHS from crisis and ridding it of private sector profiteering. It means giving people a proper say on the Brexit deal, not shutting them out of the process. And it means exploring changes to our economy to make it fairer and fit for the future.
“If we do end up with a Tory Government you can be sure that Green MPs will hold Theresa May’s feet to the fire.”
The party, which recent polls show is now ahead of UKIP in terms of vote share, is hopeful of keeping hold of Lucas’s Brighton Pavilion seat, despite a challenge from 20-year-old Labour student Solomon Curtis, and is also targeting Bristol West, Sheffield Central, the Isle of Wight and Bath.