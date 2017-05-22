Greens Pledge To Use Any Seats They Win To 'Transform' Politics

The Green Party will push to protect the environment, plug the NHS funding gap by scrapping Trident and give people a second referendum on the terms of any Brexit deal if it wins more Commons seats next month.

Co-leaders Caroline Lucas and Jonathan Bartley will today launch their ‘Green Guarantee’, which sets out key priorities for any MPs elected on June 8.

The party also wants to bring forward plans for a universal basic income and a shorter working week and says it will use electoral success as a chance to ‘transform politics’.