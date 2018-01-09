Business Secretary Greg Clark was set to be offered the post of Health Secretary until Jeremy Hunt refused to move, HuffPost UK can reveal.

Theresa May had hoped to engineer a job-swap in which Clark took charge of NHS policy, while Hunt applied himself to a beefed-up role to help British firms prosper post-Brexit.

But Hunt’s insistence that he wanted to stay in an expanded role as Health and Social Care Secretary persuaded the PM to reappoint both men to their current posts.

Clark is respected and well liked by many in Whitehall but has faced vicious briefing from some insiders in Government and Downing Street, amid claims that he lacks a high public profile or media skills.

Yet HuffPost understands that far from seeing him as a liability, May felt that Clark would be a safe pair of hands at the Department of Health after Hunt’s turbulent five-year reign.

As it is, Hunt – who also rejected plans to replace First Secretary of State Damian Green in a cross-Whitehall backroom role - is now on course to become the longest-serving Health Secretary in history.