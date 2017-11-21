Tory Minister: 'No Guarantee' UK Will Keep Free Trade Deals With More Than 65 Countries After Brexit

The UK could lose free trade deals with countries such as Canada, Japan and South Korea after Brexit, a Government minister admitted today.

Greg Hands, a junior minister in the Department for International Trade, confirmed today there “isn’t a guarantee” the EU’s agreements with more than 65 countries can be copied over to the UK after March 2019.

Earlier this month, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox revealed that while his department had been in discussions with many of the countries who have a free trade deal with the EU, nothing has yet been formally agreed.

His team’s chief negotiator also admitted that even if some countries agree in principle to roll over the deals, “what people say today sometimes changes tomorrow.”

At a pro-Brexit conference in Westminster this morning, Hands was asked by HuffPost UK if he was worried the UK would lose those deals.

He replied: “No I’m not because all of the major ones have agreed to do this. None of those partners has yet said they won’t do it.

“Of course, there are 40-plus of these agreements, some of which are much more useful than others, so of course there isn’t a guarantee we’re going to get all 40-plus of these agreements transitioned but I am very confident and Crawford is very confident that we will be in a very, very good space to ensure these become UK FTAs [Free Trade Agreements].

“It’s strongly in the common interest; the European Commission knows we are doing this.”

The EU currently has active trade agreements with 65 countries. If the UK does not get these to agree to carry over its deal it has with the EU, World Trade Organisation (WTO) tariffs will be applied on goods.