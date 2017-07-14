Greg Rutherford’s partner, Susie Verrill, has given birth to their second child.
Verrill shared a photo on Instagram of herself holding her newborn son on Friday 14 July with the caption: “Rex Gregory Mowgli Rutherford, meet Instagram.
“Instagram, Rex Gregory Mowgli Rutherford. We couldn’t be happier right now.”
The couple are already parents to two-year-old Milo.
Rutherford shared the same photo on his Instagram account with the caption: “For the second time in my life I’ve become the richest man in the world.
“Welcome to the family Rex. I love you. Susie Verrill has done it again. Created a beautiful baby. I can’t wait for all the adventures.”
Shortly before announcing the news of her son’s birth, Verrill told her 41,000 Instagram followers that her c-section had been rescheduled.
“A couple of days ago, we were told we’d need to move the c-section forward because a certain baby was keen on making an appearance,” she wrote alongside a selfie of herself in a hospital gown.
The couple announced they were expecting their second child together in April 2017.
We bet Milo can’t wait to meet his baby brother.
Congrats to the couple!