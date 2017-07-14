All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    14/07/2017 18:04 BST | Updated 14/07/2017 18:07 BST

    Greg Rutherford's Girlfriend Susie Verrill Has Given Birth To Their Second Child Together

    What an adorable name ❤️

    Greg Rutherford’s partner, Susie Verrill, has given birth to their second child.

    Verrill shared a photo on Instagram of herself holding her newborn son on Friday 14 July with the caption: “Rex Gregory Mowgli Rutherford, meet Instagram.

    “Instagram, Rex Gregory Mowgli Rutherford. We couldn’t be happier right now.”

    The couple are already parents to two-year-old Milo.

    A post shared by Susie (@susiejverrill) on

    Rutherford shared the same photo on his Instagram account with the caption: “For the second time in my life I’ve become the richest man in the world.

    “Welcome to the family Rex. I love you. Susie Verrill has done it again. Created a beautiful baby. I can’t wait for all the adventures.”

    Shortly before announcing the news of her son’s birth, Verrill told her 41,000 Instagram followers that her c-section had been rescheduled.

    “A couple of days ago, we were told we’d need to move the c-section forward because a certain baby was keen on making an appearance,” she wrote alongside a selfie of herself in a hospital gown. 

    A post shared by Susie (@susiejverrill) on

    The couple announced they were expecting their second child together in April 2017. 

    We bet Milo can’t wait to meet his baby brother.

    Congrats to the couple!

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Celebrity Babies Born In 2017
    MORE:parentsnew parentsBabiescelebrity parentsgreg rutherfordsusie verrill

    Conversations