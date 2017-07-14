Greg Rutherford’s partner, Susie Verrill, has given birth to their second child.

Verrill shared a photo on Instagram of herself holding her newborn son on Friday 14 July with the caption: “Rex Gregory Mowgli Rutherford, meet Instagram.

“Instagram, Rex Gregory Mowgli Rutherford. We couldn’t be happier right now.”

The couple are already parents to two-year-old Milo.