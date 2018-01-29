Greggs Are Letting You Dine In For Valentine's Day Because Love Doesn't Need To Be Pricey

When you think of Valentine’s Day, the first thing that comes to mind probably isn’t the shop floor of your local Greggs.

But now the nation’s favourite purveyor of steak bakes is offering you the chance to spend Wednesday 14 February eating puff pastry (and picking it out of your hair) with your loved ones.

Costing just £15 for four courses and a glass of Prosecco each, instead of indulging a bill that you’ll spend the rest of February paying off, you can do what you do the rest of the year and eat carbohydrates on a budget.