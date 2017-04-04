In words that will send a Gallic breeze down the necks of many a fan of French political drama ‘Spin’, its star Grégory Fitoussi admits that the work he does on his spin doctor character Ludovic Desmeuze consists of trying to “make him a little bit ‘pervert’.”

Even with the mists of translation from French to English, there is no mistaking what he means. Grégory, known for his role in ‘Mr Selfridge’ as well as previous French hit show ‘Spiral’, tells Radio Times: “Everything is about power. He has sexual power over women and he knows this, so he uses it. But it’s a little sad because this guy doesn’t have feelings for anyone. He’s a bit lonely. I wouldn’t like to be him.”

For a lonely man, Ludovic seems to have a lovely time, at the centre of the drama whose third series is about to show in the UK, on More4 and the Walter Presents platform, following a rapturous reception when it was shown in France last year.

Despite his lethal on-screen charms, Grégory is convinced his alter ego has no unkind motives:

“I don’t see Ludovic as a bad guy. He’s not kind, and he doesn’t bother being polite or nice with people, but he’s in a world of sharks, where each must bite deeper than the next. And like so many people who don’t behave well, I think he’s convinced he’s in the right. He could be working for the left or the right – he doesn’t care – but he knows what his goals are and does what it takes to achieve them.”