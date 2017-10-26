For the latest in our WISE WORDS interview series - which sees stars from a range of fields share the important life lessons they’ve learned along the way - we’re posing some of the big questions to Gregory Porter. In recent years, the jazz singer has enjoyed chart success, performed at Glastonbury and, perhaps unexpectedly, recorded with dance act Disclosure.

Now, he’s returning to his roots and celebrating the music of one of his heroes, with a new album titled ‘Nat King Cole & Me’ - meaning there’s no better time for a trip down memory lane… What do you do to switch off from the world? The nice thing about living in a semi-small town is that I can just go home and switch off. I go home now and I trim roses, rake leaves, wake up early in the morning and scare the raccoons off the lawn! It’s kinda nice, that’s the way I turn off, in Bakersfield, California. Oh and reading, of course. How do you deal with negativity? I think sometimes you can be around somebody and take in certain energy and read certain things and you don’t know why your neck is stiff. But if you can recognise the negativity, once you identify it and you know what you are dealing with you can make a point to counteract it with a different energy. I do it with music but you can do it with conversation, you can do it with just general positivity, which sometimes can really irk a negative person. It’s not just whitewashing things, it’s not just smiling in spite of it, it’s a concerted effort. It could just be someone’s having a bad day. You never know what someone’s going through. So yeah, identifying and counteracting it. When and where are you happiest? I’m happiest in nature, in trees, rivers, streams, and I’m happiest around my kid - you know that’s the funny thing, he is not always in the best of moods, but I am always happiest around him and in nature. Around my family is where I am happiest. What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given? The best career advice was to sing with an understanding and internalise the music - that was my mother’s advice. Sing with intention, believe what it is you’re saying, and think about it, before you sing it.

What has been the hardest lesson you’ve learned? Letting go. I’m not very good at dismissing people who have just gone out of my life because their life has ended - you know, my mother and other family members. Even people who go away because of unnatural reasons, because of an argument or a misunderstanding - it’s hard, letting go. What would you tell your 13-year-old self? There became a point, I guess in my twenties, when I realised how big the world was and how wide and how many opportunities there were. And so I would tell my 13-year-old self just that - don’t limit your scope and what you can achieve, what you can do. I think the only thing that separates happily performing in intimate spaces and being in large performance halls, it’s confidence. Sometimes it’s already there, it just needs to be switched on. Fortified by mastering the music, by your parents, but until you do it for yourself, it won’t be any good - it’s about self-confidence. What three things are at the top of your to-do list? Well doing a Nat King Cole record with an orchestra was one of the three - we just did that! I don’t particularly want to climb a mountain but I want to get on the top of the mountain so how about a helicopter dropping me off! The mountains on the Swiss-German border are always amazing to me - I’d like to chill up there and have some tea. And I would like to go deep into a forest in China, central China, that’s what I want to do.

What do you think happens when we die? I don’t think energy is wasted, I don’t think energy is lost. My mother’s been gone 20 years and I’m singing her sermons. I just got stopped by some 16 year-olds in the store for pictures and they said, “Liquid Spirit’s our favourite!”. In a way, if they like ‘Liquid Spirit’ they like the words of my mother and so maybe they will take that energy and give it to their friends or their kids and so the energy is not lost. I think we are still here, I feel my mother’s spirit, I think we are still here, in another way.