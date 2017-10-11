Grenfell Survivors Offered 'Route To Permanent Settlement' In The UK

Grenfell Tower fire survivors whose immigration status was uncertain are to be given the chance to become permanent residents of Britain, the Government has announced.

The move by Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis follows a torrent of criticism that the one-year immigration amnesty initially granted to foreign national survivors left them in limbo.

In a written statement to the House of Commons, Lewis has now said survivors of the June 14 inferno will have a route to permanent residence.

The 12 months’ limited leave, granted to eligible individuals who come forward by November 30, will now be extendable and lead to a permanent right to remain in the UK after five years, subject to meeting security, criminality and fraud checks.

Lewis said: “Our initial response to this terrible tragedy was rightly focused on survivors’ immediate needs in the aftermath of the fire and ensuring they could access the services they need to start to rebuild their lives.

“However, since the Grenfell Tower immigration policy was announced, we have been planning for the future of those residents affected by these unprecedented events and listening to their feedback, as well as the views of (Grenfell inquiry chairman) Sir Martin Moore-Bick.