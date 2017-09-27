Jeremy Corbyn: Labour Will End 'Social Cleansing' In UK

Jeremy Corbyn declared war on “social cleansing” today as he set out plans to reform housing developments in the wake of the Grenfell tower tragedy.

The Labour leader used his keynote speech at the party’s annual conference in Brighton to demand an end to “forced gentrification” of council estates across the UK.

Corbyn revealed Labour would only allow the regeneration of estates if residents backed the changes in a ballot.

Those living on the estates would be also be guaranteed a new home once the development has finished.

Labour would also introduce rent controls in attempt to get the spiralling cost of living under control.

Corbyn said the country “must think again” about regeneration schemes after the blaze at Grenfell tower which left at least 80 people dead.

He described the tragedy as “an indictment, not just of decades of failed housing policies and privatisation and the yawning inequality in one of the wealthiest boroughs and cities in the world, it is also a damning indictment of a whole outlook which values council tax refunds for the wealthy above decent provision for all and which has contempt for working class communities.”

Turning to future developments, Corbyn said: “Regeneration is a much abused word.

“Too often what it really means is forced gentrification and social cleansing, as private developers move in and tenants and leaseholders are moved out.

“We are very clear: we will stop the cuts to social security.

“But we need to go further, as conference decided yesterday.

“So when councils come forward with proposals for regeneration, we will put down two markers based on one simple principle:

“First, people who live on an estate that’s redeveloped must get a home on the same site and the same terms as before.

“No social cleansing, no jacking up rents, no exorbitant ground rents.

“And second councils will have to win a ballot of existing tenants and leaseholders before any redevelopment scheme can take place.

“Real regeneration, yes, but for the many not the few.”