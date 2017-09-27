Kensington and Chelsea Council has voted unanimously to terminate its contract with the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, the body responsible for managing Grenfell Tower.

Council members said the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (TMO) “no longer has the trust of residents in the borough”, the BBC reports.

Deputy council leader, Kim Taylor-Smith, said: “We are listening to residents and consulting on how they want their homes and neighbourhoods to be managed in the future.”

Established in 1996 to manage almost 10,000 properties in the borough, the TMO has been heavily criticised for failing to respond to residents’ concerns both before and after the devastating blaze in west London.

In August, it was stripped of its responsibility for the management of properties in the Lancaster West housing estate, including Grenfell.

But the council said it would now work with it to bring the whole contract to an end.