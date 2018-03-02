Grenfell Inquiry Beginning To Look Like A Stitch-Up, Says Labour MP Emma Dent Coad

The Grenfell Tower public inquiry is beginning to look like a stitch-up, Emma Dent Coad has said.

Kensington’s Labour MP made the claim after the local Labour group was refused core participant status in the investigation led by Sir Martin Moore Bick.

At a press conference in London on Friday, Labour councillors said there would be a “clear conflict of interest” if they are represented at the inquiry by lawyers acting for the Tory-run authority.

At present, Dent Coad and her fellow Labour councillors, currently in opposition on Kensington and Chelsea Council, have core participant status under the umbrella of the council as a whole.

Asked if she thought the Grenfell Inquiry was therefore “stitch-up”, Dent Coad said: “It’s beginning to look like that. We are feeling marginalised and neutralised. That’s not good.

“I really object to being represented by the lawyers of a discredited organisation which is under criminal investigation.”

Pat Mason, also a local Labour councillor, said the inquiry had “less and less credibility on the ground”, adding: “We don’t believe the inquiry is credible either. We don’t believe that it’s a fair process. If you are excluding people and using obscure rules in the Public Inquiry Act to block out evidence, then you are not going to get all the evidence.”

He added: “We have core participant status but we can only exercise it through the council’s own lawyers, who we are opposing.

“We are in a situation where, we have evidence to give which will directly oppose much of the evidence that the council will give as they try to clear themselves of as much guilt as possible.

“The inquiry are basically saying that we should go cap in hand to the lawyers at the council and they will represent our views to the inquiry.”