Grenfell-Style Cladding Will Only Be Removed If Residents Pay £2m, Tribunal Hears

Grenfell-style cladding will only be removed from a housing complex in Croydon if residents stump up £500,000 or the Government provides funding, a tribunal has heard. Leaseholders at Citiscape, two connected buildings holding 95 flats in the south London borough, face huge costs after their homes were found to be encased in flammable material. FirstPort Property Services Ltd manages the development and has gone to a first-tier property tribunal in an effort to make residents pay towards safety works.

PA Wire/PA Images The Citiscape building in Croydon, where residents are facing a £2m bill to replace its Grenfell-style cladding

It is estimated that the total cost of the replacement will be £2 million, but at least £500,000 is required to strip the cladding. The management firm claims it was denied a loan by the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), which said it would only deal with individual leaseholders, and indicated it will not be covered by insurance. It is also seeking to recoup the cost of hiring fire wardens to monitor the blocks full time at £4,000 a week – so far running up bills of approximately £128,000 since June 26 2017. FirstPort regional director Paul Atkinson told the hearing: “We have no other funding options. “I know we have discussed with RBS – but I wasn’t privy to that conversation – the bank wouldn’t be willing to loan it to us but they would be willing to talk to individual leaseholders.” Both blocks failed fire tests ordered by the Government in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire, which left 71 dead last year. It is suspected unsafe cladding contributed to the inferno’s spread, leading to plans for similar panelling to be stripped from the Croydon development. An initial survey into the cost of replacing the cladding fell widely short of the eventual expected cost at £500,000, it was heard. FirstPort hopes to claw the cash back through service charges, but at the time of the deadline for last year – September 2017 – they only had the £500,000 estimate to put to residents.

PA Wire/PA Images The Grenfell Tower fire left 71 people dead last year

This means full work to replace the cladding post-removal cannot begin until they formally levy the remaining £1.5 million costs, which will happen this year. “By getting a very sketchy estimate, Firstport has lost a year in time in being to carry out the work,” Amanda Gourlay, representing leaseholders, said. Mr Atkinson replied: “In the absence of any other funding options.” Judge Angus Andrew, who is chairing the panel at the tribunal, asked: “It is an uncomfortable issue – what happens if the money doesn’t come?” Mr Atkinson said: “It is difficult. We know we don’t have the capacity to loan as much as required.