Grenfell Shows Tories Are 'Not Human Beings', Says Kensington Labour Activist

The Tory Government are “not human beings” and “need to be removed” from office, a woman grief-stricken by the Grenfell Tower fire has said.

Portia Thaxter, a Labour member from Kensington, made an impassioned speech at the party conference in Brighton, telling delegates she lost four friends in the blaze on June 14.

Laying the blame squarely at the door of the “procedures and methodologies”of Government, she said the UK had a “responsibility and a duty” to vote out Theresa May’s administration.

She said: “As a resident of the Kensington and Chelsea for 30 years, I can boldly stand here and say that the Conservatives cause nothing but destruction and pain to our residents and they need to be removed.”