Simon Cowell has unveiled his star-studded Grenfell Tower charity single ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’.
Over 50 of the biggest names in music have come together to record a cover of the Simon and Garfunkel classic, with the track debuting on Wednesday (21 June) at 8am.
It features the likes of Rita Ora, Robbie Williams, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Emeli Sandé, Geri Horner, Nile Rogers, Stormzy and ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ winner Tokio Myers.
All proceeds from the record will go to help those who were affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in west London last week, distributed via The London Community Foundation.
The track was recorded just half a mile from the site of the disaster at Sarm Studios, over a three day period from Saturday 17 June.
The video for the track will premiere on Wednesday evening on ITV just before ‘Coronation Street’ at 7.30pm.
Simon, who came up with the idea for the fundraising record, thanked the artists for coming together, as he urged people to support the song.
He wrote on Twitter:
‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ by Artists For Grenfell is available to download and stream now. To make further donations, go to the dedicated website at www.artistsforgrenfell.com.
See a full list of acts who have contributed to the Artists For Grenfell project below:
Angel
Anne-Marie
Bastille
Brian May - Queen
Carl Barât - The Libertines
Craig David
Deno Donae’o
Dua Lipa
Ella Eyre
Ella Henderson
Emeli Sandé
Fleur East
Gareth Malone & The Choir for Grenfell
Geri Horner
Gregory Porter
James Arthur
James Blunt
Jessie J
Jessie Ware
John Newman
Jon McClure - Reverend and the Makers
Jorja Smith
Kelly Jones - Stereophonics
Labrinth
Leona Lewis
Liam Payne
London Community Gospel Choir
Louis Tomlinson
Louisa Johnson
Matt Goss
Matt Terry
Mr Eazi
Nathan Sykes
Nile Rodgers
Omar
Paloma Faith
Pixie Lott Ray
BLK
RAYE
Rita Ora
Robbie Williams
Shakka
Shane Filan
Stormzy
The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend)
Tokio Myers
Tom Grennan
Tony Hadley
Tulisa
WSTRN