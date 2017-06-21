Simon Cowell has unveiled his star-studded Grenfell Tower charity single ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’.

Over 50 of the biggest names in music have come together to record a cover of the Simon and Garfunkel classic, with the track debuting on Wednesday (21 June) at 8am.

Anthony Devlin via Getty Images The charity record is the brainchild of Simon Cowell

All proceeds from the record will go to help those who were affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in west London last week, distributed via The London Community Foundation.

The track was recorded just half a mile from the site of the disaster at Sarm Studios, over a three day period from Saturday 17 June.

The video for the track will premiere on Wednesday evening on ITV just before ‘Coronation Street’ at 7.30pm.

Syco

Simon, who came up with the idea for the fundraising record, thanked the artists for coming together, as he urged people to support the song.

He wrote on Twitter:

As well as buying the single, we hope people can support those affected by the Grenfell fire by donating. https://t.co/071cWmDNs1 — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 20, 2017

Thank you to everyone for their help and support in making this happen. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 20, 2017

‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ by Artists For Grenfell is available to download and stream now. To make further donations, go to the dedicated website at www.artistsforgrenfell.com.

See a full list of acts who have contributed to the Artists For Grenfell project below:

Angel

Anne-Marie

Bastille

Brian May - Queen

Carl Barât - The Libertines

Craig David

Deno Donae’o

Dua Lipa

Ella Eyre

Ella Henderson

Emeli Sandé

Fleur East

Gareth Malone & The Choir for Grenfell

Geri Horner

Gregory Porter

James Arthur

James Blunt

Jessie J

Jessie Ware

John Newman

Jon McClure - Reverend and the Makers

Jorja Smith

Kelly Jones - Stereophonics

Labrinth

Leona Lewis

Liam Payne

London Community Gospel Choir

Louis Tomlinson

Louisa Johnson

Matt Goss

Matt Terry

Mr Eazi

Nathan Sykes

Nile Rodgers

Omar

Paloma Faith

Pixie Lott Ray

BLK

RAYE

Rita Ora

Robbie Williams

Shakka

Shane Filan

Stormzy

The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend)

Tokio Myers

Tom Grennan

Tony Hadley

Tulisa