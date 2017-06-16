Simon Cowell has confirmed plans to record a charity single in aid of those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.
Earlier this week, a devastating blaze at the West London tower block killed 12 people and left 17 people dead, with many more in hospital with serious injuries.
While a number of stars have been doing their bit to lend a hand, Simon has revealed he intends to help by releasing a charity single, in a bid to raise funds.
He wrote on Twitter on Thursday (15 June) night: “We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy. Making calls tonight.”
In 2010, Simon gathered a number of important stars from the music world to record a single in aid of the earthquake in Haiti, as requested by then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown, with big-name artists like Miley Cyrus, Kylie Minogue, Mariah Carey, Rod Stewart and Susan Boyle all contributing vocals.
The track went on to top the UK singles chart, becoming Britain’s fastest-selling charity single of the 21st century.
A host of stars have spoken out to urge people to help those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, with celebrity chef Jamie Oliver posting a note on Instagram telling any families who resided in the tower block that they could receive free hospitality at his nearby branch of Jamie’s Italian.
Similarly, Lily Allen opened up her home for anyone who needed a place to rest or recuperate, while Adele was photographed at the scene, offering support to those involved.
Other celebrities including Rita Ora, Fearne Cotton and Jeremy Clarkson also shared advice for fans who want to help the residents of the tower, while a number of online fundraising campaigns for the victims have already resulted in thousands of pounds worth of donations.
HuffPost UK has also been told that Westfield will pay for hotels for those in need.