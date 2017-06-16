Simon Cowell has confirmed plans to record a charity single in aid of those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. Earlier this week, a devastating blaze at the West London tower block killed 12 people and left 17 people dead, with many more in hospital with serious injuries.

MCPIX/REX/Shutterstock Simon Cowell

While a number of stars have been doing their bit to lend a hand, Simon has revealed he intends to help by releasing a charity single, in a bid to raise funds. He wrote on Twitter on Thursday (15 June) night: “We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy. Making calls tonight.”

We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy. Making calls tonight. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 15, 2017

In 2010, Simon gathered a number of important stars from the music world to record a single in aid of the earthquake in Haiti, as requested by then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown, with big-name artists like Miley Cyrus, Kylie Minogue, Mariah Carey, Rod Stewart and Susan Boyle all contributing vocals. The track went on to top the UK singles chart, becoming Britain’s fastest-selling charity single of the 21st century. A host of stars have spoken out to urge people to help those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, with celebrity chef Jamie Oliver posting a note on Instagram telling any families who resided in the tower block that they could receive free hospitality at his nearby branch of Jamie’s Italian.