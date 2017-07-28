A total of 82 high-rises use a cladding system that has failed intense new fire safety tests in the wake of the Grenfell Tower blaze, the Government has confirmed.

Unlike previous tests, these ones did not only analyse different types of cladding but looked at them in combination with the insulation used at Grenfell, where at least 80 people died in the fire last month.

Witnesses to the blaze said the cladding allowed the fire to spread as far and fast as it did.

The Government ordered an independent review into building regulations and fire safety as it released the details of the latest tests on Friday.

Nine of the towers that failed are in Salford, the only ones that belong to local government, the Local Government Association said.

The rest belong to housing associations, private and other landlords.

The rest of the blocks that have failed have not been identified.