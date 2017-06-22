The boards, fitted during a refurbishment of the tower, could have produced enough deadly hydrogen cyanide to fill every flat, it has been reported.

Richard Hull, professor of chemistry and fire science at the University of Central Lancashire, told Sky News: “The outside wall of the building had 150mm of PIR foam (fitted), and once the fire had spread to that every flat would have its own source of PIR foam, which would have produced enough hydrogen cyanide to kill all the people in that flat.”

Signs and symptoms of cyanide poisoning include headaches, vomiting, chest pains, loss of consciousness, seizures, cardiac arrest and even death.

Manufacturer Celotex stated that the insulation would have released “toxic gases” if it caught fire.

A fire safety expert and former civil servant told HuffPost UK that sofas and mattresses in Grenfell may also have released cyanide during the fire.

Terry Edge, who led an official review into fire safety in 2014, said that, when flame retardant chemicals used on sofas and mattresses are burned, they produce hydrogen cyanide very quickly.

He said: “Those poor people were caught by toxic fumes from both inside and outside the building.”

This latest revelation comes as it emerges the refurbishment work was inspected 16 times by Kensington and Chelsea council, yet failed to prevent the use of the cladding, which Chancellor Philip Hammond said was “banned in the UK”.

On Tuesday Sajid Javid, Communities and Local Government Secretary, called for the resignation of chief executive Nicholas Holgate.

Holgate said in a statement that if he stayed in the post, his presence would be a “distraction”.

The council chief added: “Serving the families so desperately affected by the heart-breaking tragedy at Grenfell Tower remains the highest priority of the council.”