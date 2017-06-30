Cladding fitted to Grenfell Tower was reportedly changed to a cheaper type to save Kensington and Chelsea Council £293,000.

According to leaked emails seen by The Times, project managers Artelia UK, who were overseeing a £8.6million refurbishment of the tower, came under pressure to reduce costs.

An email from July 2014 from the council’s management organisation read: “We need good costs for Cllr Feilding-Mellen and the planner tomorrow at 8.45am!”

The email, referencing Rock Feilding-Mellen, deputy leader of the council and its housing committee chair, set out three options including using aluminium panels rather than zinc, the newspaper reported.

Zinc panels would have been non-combustible.

The tower’s aluminium cladding had a flammable polythene core and have been blamed for helping spread the blaze across the 24 floors.