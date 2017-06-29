Grenfell Tower: Survivors Banned From Council Meeting Because Of Fear Of Violence

Grenfell Tower survivors are banned from attending the first meeting of Kensington Council’s cabinet since the fatal blaze because of fears of violence.

Council leaders have taken the decision to hold tonight’s meeting (Thursday June 29) behind closed doors - with all public and press banned from attending.

An update on the Grenfell Tower fire will be given orally, meaning the only record that will exist of the report will be in the minutes - which can be minimal.

The agenda of the meeting shows the decision has been taken after protestors stormed into the council building on Friday June 16 chanting “we want justice” and “shame on you”.

Kensington and Chelsea

The council’s chief executive Nicholas Holgate resigned last week in the wake of the council’s handling of the tragedy, but there have been calls for elected officials to also step down.

Theresa May refused to say last week whether Kensington and Chelsea council leader Nicholas Paget-Brown should also quit.

The cabinet meeting comes a day after an inquest heard a six-month old baby died in the arms of her mother as fire engulfed the 24-storey tower block in the early hours of Wednesday June 14.

The body of Leena Belkadi was discovered in a stairwell between the 19th and 20th floors of the building, Westminster coroner’s court heard.

Leena is one of at least 80 people presumed killed by the blaze, but police have admitted the final death toll may not be known for many months.