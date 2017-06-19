The number of people dead and missing presumed dead after the Grenfell Tower disaster has risen to 79, Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy has said.

Five of those 79 people have so far been formally identified. On Monday three of them were named as Ya-Haddy Sisi Saye, 24, also known as Khadija Saye, Anthony Disson, 65, and 39-year-old Abufars Ibrahim. In addition, a 52-year-old woman has been formally identified. Her family do not wish her name to be released publicly at this stage.

Police said that they have identified five people who were believed to be missing but are actually “safe and well”.

“The awful reality, as I have said before, is that due to the intensity of the fire and the devastation within Grenfell Tower, that we may not be able to identify everybody that died,” Commander Cundy said.