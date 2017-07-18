Grenfell Tower To Be Covered Up As Debris Continues To Fall From Charred Block

The burnt-out shell of Grenfell Tower will be covered up in November to protect the people who live nearby from falling debris. North Kensington residents say their children live in fear of the charred tower block which “creaks and groans” late at night. People have been calling for the building to be masked from view since the inferno killed at least 80 people more than a month ago.

The Grenfell Response newsletter has now confirmed there will be three stages of the process, with work set to be completed in November. First, the building structure must be shored up, then scaffolding will be put up to allow debris and possessions to be removed; and finally the building will be covered. But many feel November will be far too late.

Joe Delaney has described the "creaks and groans" the building makes

Mum-of-three Natasha Gordon said: “We live under it. I’ve got three children and we’re all really, really hurt. They are six, eight and nine. We have to see it every morning. “They’re scared, worried a fire is going to start again. “The rest of the walkway that is connected, they ask is that going to be set on fire.” She went on: “I just want to know that where we are living is safe. I worry about the kids playing out in case something happens, in case parts of the tower come down and these are all things that you don’t want to happen. “For me as a mum, you just try to keep their spirits high and we are going to protect them as much as we can.”

Debris is falling from Grenfell Tower