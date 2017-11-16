The total number of people killed in the Grenfell Tower blaze is 71, police have announced, saying it is “highly unlikely” anyone remains inside the shell of the burnt out building.

Met Police announced this morning that all those killed in the fire in June have now been recovered and identified following a “meticulous” search of every flat in the building.

Officers performed a full forensic fingertip search of the tower, examining 15.5 tonnes of debris on each floor.

A stillborn baby, Logan, has been recorded among the 71 people who lost their lives in the fire.

Based on CCTV footage, police believe that 293 people were in Grenfell Tower when the fire started, with 223 residents and guests successfully fleeing the flames.