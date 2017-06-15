A fire expert has hit back at claims it’s inappropriate to discuss cuts to the Fire Service in the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, after he was shut down for raising it during a TV interview.

John Edwards, who was a firefighter for 12 years and chairs the West Midlands Fire Authority, was speaking on Sky News on Thursday, the day after the blaze gutted the high-rise block and killed at least 17 people, injured scores and left many more homeless.

When he mentioned that firefighters’ pay has fallen in real terms under austerity, host Colin Brazier interrupted to say: “Listen, we’ll get into the politics some other time, if you don’t mind.”

Edwards protested to Brazier that it “was not politics” to discuss firefighters’ pay while politicians were praising them for heroically working punishingly long shifts rescuing people and extinguishing the enormous blaze.