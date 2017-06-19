A choir of survivors from the Grenfell Tower fire will feature on the charity single Simon Cowell is currently putting together, it has been confirmed.
A number of A-list music stars were spotted at Sarm Studios in West London over the weekend and joining them was a group of survivors of the fire, led by TV choirmaster Gareth Malone.
Speaking to The Sun, Gareth explained: “I said it has got to have local people involved, voices on the record. It is a fantastic song about helping other people.
“We need something really positive at the moment. There’s a lot of anger, a lot of fear, a lot of pain.
“Seeing how emotional the local residents became while singing was really moving.
“Some of them actually lived in Grenfell Tower, Their homes have been destroyed. It’s very raw for a lot of them.”
Over the weekend, music mogul Simon revealed that the track will be a cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ with The Sun reporting it will be released this week.
Stars spotted at the studios included The Libertines’ Carl Barat, Stormzy, Ella Eyre and Pixie Lott.
Simon is one of many famous faces who have rallied around to help the Grenfell Tower residents in the wake of the blaze.
Adele, Rita Ora and Lily Allen were spotted at volunteer centres last week, while Tom Hardy launched a JustGiving page to raise cash for the many families affected.