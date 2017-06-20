The embattled leader of Tory-run Kensington and Chelsea Council has offered to resign in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire disaster, it has been claimed.

Nick Paget Brown asked his fellow Conservative councillors if they still wanted him in post and they agreed unanimously to support him at a meeting on Monday, the London Evening Standard reports.

The Tory council has been heavily criticised for its response to the fire, which claimed at least 79 lives as the blaze ripped through the tower block in west London last week.

The borough has since been sidelined from the relief effort by a Grenfell taskforce run jointly by Southwark Council’s chief executive, central government, the Metropolitan Police and the British Red Cross.

A No.10 spokeswoman refused on Monday to say if the Prime Minister had ‘full confidence’ in Paget Brown.