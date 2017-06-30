The Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council leader has finally stepped down in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster, reportedly under pressure from Downing Street.

Nicholas Paget-Brown had been remonstrated by Downing Street for suspending a crucial council meeting about Grenfell on Thursday because journalists had been allowed in.

The council was singled out for not doing enough to shelter and help survivors in the wake of the disaster. Theresa May has said the response on the ground “wasn’t good enough”.

Paget-Brown said he taking responsibility for “perceived failings” and refused to answer whether Downing Street pressured him to resign.

The Sun is reporting London Minister Greg Hands rang Paget-Brown earlier on Friday to tell him the Government had no confidence in his leadership.

A Guardian editorial called for “more heads to roll”, saying: “It’s unbelievable it took No 10 to intervene before Mr Paget-Brown went.”

His resignation came 16 days after fire devastated the 24-storey high rise and killed at least 80 people.

He said he would stand down as soon as a successor was appointed. The deputy council leader Rock Feilding-Mellen also stood down.

Robert Black, the chief executive of the Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, resigned earlier on Friday.