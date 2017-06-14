The 24-storey residential building in west London went up in flames just before 1am on Wednesday (14 June), with 12 people confirmed dead and more than 70 being treated at hospitals across the city.

The tower, which contained 120 flats, was home to 400-550 people, many of whom have now been left temporarily homeless due to the fire.

As a result, famous names have used their social media accounts to spread the word of various help points, which are accepting donations for clothes, food, toiletries, toys and sanitary products.

Shocked and devastated to hear this terrible news. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy in west London pic.twitter.com/0pqT6WZBvU — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) June 14, 2017

People of Kensington. Remember to give what you can spare - clothes etc - to those made homeless by that terrible fire. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) June 14, 2017

#GrenfellTower fire - You can drop clothes, water or food to St Clements Church, 95 Sirdar Rd, W11 4EQ #GrenfellTower please RT & share — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) June 14, 2017

Just received this from a friend living near Grenfell House in Notting Hill, if anyone wants to help: pic.twitter.com/4fpYD9qnpu — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) June 14, 2017

Horrifying & heartbreaking! If you're close by and can offer any help or comfort please go to one of the below. pic.twitter.com/8uB5nk6G1t — Nicola Roberts (@NicolaRoberts) June 14, 2017

I'm organising clothes n deliveries of things to some of these points, and coming down myself. Make sure they can get through @metpoliceuk pic.twitter.com/pKK0QOBvlg — Noel Clarke (@NoelClarke) June 14, 2017

Other stars including Dermot O’Leary, Katie Price and Fearne Cotton have also shared their sympathies with the residents of the tower block:

Horrific scenes in West London, thoughts and prayers to all. What a sense of community and how incredible are our emergency services. Proud. — Dermot O'Leary (@radioleary) June 14, 2017

So sad to hear about the London Tower block fire 😢 thinking of everyone involved ❤️ — Katie Price (@MissKatiePrice) June 14, 2017

My heart is with everyone affected by the tragic fire in london today. The community pulling together is comfort at such a sad time x — Leona Lewis (@leonalewis) June 14, 2017

Got up late and just heard about the fire! How utterly horrendous. We spend money on the wrong bloody things!!! 💔💔 — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) June 14, 2017

Thinking of those affected by the tragedy at Grenfell Tower. Horrific. — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) June 14, 2017

Awful awful news about the tower block fire in west london... thoughts with all the people.. just awful — Gok Wan (@therealgokwan) June 14, 2017

So close to home.it's crazy. GOD BLESS everybody unfortunately involved. Our fire dept,police and hospital staff have surpassed themselves🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/TwhvUe7G3k — Lisa Jane riley (@Reallisariley) June 14, 2017

Such a tragedy. But shows how 99.9 percent of us are good, kind, united. We are all in this life together. Struggling TOGETHER. https://t.co/eg3rh5pTVU — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) June 14, 2017

Praying for all those involved in the west London fire today. A tower block that I used to live close to. Love and prayers for all involved — fearne cotton (@Fearnecotton) June 14, 2017

Horrific stories coming out of london today, thoughts are with everyone who lost everything they own and those who lost more. — Robert Kazinsky (@RobertKazinsky) June 14, 2017

Thoughts & prayers going out to all affected by #GrenfellTower fire. On a practical level, anyone know how we can help? Is there a fund? — mistajam (@mistajam) June 14, 2017

She tweeted: “A lot of people without homes here tonight. Not a lot of info. If anyone needs a bed or a lift or tea, tweet me and I’ll follow back.”

Jamie Oliver has also offered free food at his nearby restaurant.

The celebrity chef owns Jamie’s Italian at the Westfield shopping centre in White City, which is just a 20-minute walk from Grenfell Tower.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: “You are all welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamie’s Italian team. We are in the Westfield just around the corner.

“Food and drink free of charge so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love.”

A number of online fundraising campaigns for the victims have already resulted in thousands of pounds worth of donations.