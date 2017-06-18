Kensington and Chelsea council has been sidelined in leading the response to the Grenfell Tower fire amid criticism it was failing the survivors of the disaster.

Just hours after the leader of the Conservative-controlled authority toured TV and radio studios to defend the “effective” response, it was announced the new Grenfell Fire Response Team had been set up.

The team now leading efforts to re-house and provide support to victims is a coalition of central government, the British Red Cross, the Metropolitan police, London-wide local and regional government and the London Fire Brigade.

The new relief effort came as the Metropolitan Police said investigations at Grenfell Tower have led police to believe the number of people missing - but as yet unaccounted for - has risen from yesterday’s figure of 58.

Following Kensington and Chelsea council leader Nicholas Paget-Brown insisting there had been an “an effective coordinated relief effort”, London mayor Sadiq Khan told the BBC this was a “million miles away” from what local residents felt.

Underlining the frustration, residents who met the Prime Minister in Downing Street following the fire have criticised estate managers of the building as having been “invisible in the aftermath of the tragedy”.

Being relieved of responsibility is hugely embarrassing for a council that is the wealthiest in the country and sits on a £270 million reserve.

In a statement, Eleanor Kelly, chief executive of Southwark Council, praised the emergency services and the reaction from the community, but made plain the initial response “was simply not good enough on the ground”. It read: