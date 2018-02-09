A serial conman who pretended his family died in the Grenfell Tower blaze has been jailed for almost two years for pocketing £12,500 from the victims relief fund.

Anh Nhu Nguyen appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Friday where he was sentenced to 21 months in prison, having earlier admitted two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of making an untrue statement for the purpose of obtaining a passport.

The 53-year-old, who has 17 aliases, claimed his wife and son were killed in the 14 June disaster last year and was photographed beside the Prince of Wales when he met survivors.

As part of his deceit, Nguyen told family liaison officers a detailed story about how he had lost sight of his family in the smoke-clogged stairwell during the fire, which claimed 71 lives.

But while a major recovery operation was under way on June 15, the fraudster was actually nine miles away at a housing charity, prosecutors told the court.

Nguyen posed as a victim of the blaze for almost two weeks and was given about £12,500 by charities and Kensington and Chelsea Council.