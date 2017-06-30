The chief executive of the Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation has stepped aside following the Grenfell Tower blaze.
Robert Black quit the organisation, which manages the tower where at least 80 people lost their lives in the fire on June 14, so he can “concentrate on assisting with the investigation and inquiry”, the group said in a statement on Friday.
A spokesman from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea issued on a statement on Black’s resignation, saying: “We are aware Robert Black has agreed to step aside from his role as CEO of the KCTMO and an interim CEO is being sought by the KCTMO as a matter of urgency.
“Kensington and Chelsea residents remain the Council’s priority during this unprecedented time. In order to ensure that KCTMO can continue to provide services for its other residents, the Board has agreed that an interim chief executive should be appointed to carry out this role.
“The Board has also agreed that KCTMO should focus on the particular needs of its residents in Testerton, Hurstway and Barandon Walks who were evacuated and, working alongside the Royal Borough, will consult with them to ensure that their wishes are respected regarding the future management of their homes.”
Black’s resignation comes after Downing Street rebuked the council after a meeting on the Grenfell fire was abruptly halted, sparking fury among residents.
It also comes two days after retired lord justice of appeal, Sir Martin Moore-Bick, was appointed to head a public inquiry into the fire.