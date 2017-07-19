Representatives from the council, police and public health bodies were also at the meeting.

In a powerful account she told them:

“I saw everything from the fire, from the beginning to the end. I’ve suffered a long time with depression, prior to the fire, so I was just recovering... my mum told me I had to go back to counselling, to contact someone.

“We waited for a contact for somewhere we could go to feel comfortable to talk about what we’d seen and see what help we could get. I went to the Westway (sports centre) and spoke to an NHS volunteer. She asked me to explain everything I saw from the fire from the beginning to the end and the only thing that she did for me (was) she gave me a number and told me to call it.

“I called the number, never got through. I then had to take it upon myself to go to St Charles Hospital, to enroll in counselling because I could no longer cope, couldn’t eat, couldn’t sleep.

“I was living in south London. I was watching the news just to find out what was going on day by day because I couldn’t take it.. to come back here.

“And for a 17-year-old, growing up in a community that I love, it’s the only thing I know, it’s making me cry, sorry, and.. my eight-year-old nephew, he went to Avondale Primary School, and had to go back to find out that his teacher was the one that passed away. He came home and said ‘aunty, my teacher wasn’t there, what happened?’

“I had to explain it to him. It’s been six weeks on since the fire, and my nephew only this week has been offered counselling, that’s going to take another three weeks to get someone to see him and he’s eight years old.

“Sometimes we can’t let him go to school because it’s too much, he comes home and he cries or he has a tantrum, of course we know it’s because of the trauma and everything he’s seen.

“And what I’m trying to say is from a 17-year-old’s side of it, growing up in this community, I loved it... this whole tragedy has made we see that we have no support from you.”