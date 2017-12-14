DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Mourners hold up pictures of lost loved ones after the Grenfell Memorial Service at St Paul's Cathedral

A memorial service honouring the 71 people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower fire began with a banner bearing the iconic green heart being carried through St Paul’s Cathedral, and ended with tearful families holding up pictures of their lost loved ones. Father Gerald Skinner and Fahim Mazhary, an imam from a local mosque, paraded the banner up to the pulpit as the congregation sang ‘Be Still My Beating Heart’. Survivors, the bereaved, volunteers and first responders were joined by Theresa May and members of the Royal Family at the multi-faith service in central London, which fell on the six month anniversary of the tragedy. The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry were among the congregation.

Opening the memorial, Dean of St Paul’s Cathedral Dr David Ison said that the nation continues to grieve “at the unspeakable tragedy, loss and hurt of that June day”. “Let us remember those who died in the tragedy of the Grenfell Tower fire,” he said later in the service. “Let us remember, and not forget. Let us remember, united in grief and hope and love.” Families held photos of victims of the fire as a powerful and emotional recording of survivors describing the night of the blaze echoed around the church, followed by a series of hymns and religious performances. Later, Maria Jafari - who managed to escape the tower, but lost her father in the fire - read out a poem by the 13th century poet Rumi. School children from around Grenfell Tower then scattered green hearts around the cathedral as St Paul’s choir sang out to the congregation. The service ended with survivors and those who lost family members in the blaze silently leaving St Paul’s through the Great West Door while holding white roses. Many met with members of the Royal Family before exiting the memorial.

Speaking to HuffPost UK before the service, Clarrie Mendy - whose cousin Mary Mendy died in the fire alongside her daughter Khadija Saye - said she was hoping for “some spiritual words of wisdom and healing”, adding that the memorial is something she has “hoped and longed for”. “I just hope there aren’t going to be empty words and that they are going to be followed up meaningfully,” she continued. “And I pray to god, if there’s a Father Christmas, make sure every survivor is housed this Christmas. That’s what I’d like to see. “Words are wonderful but I want to see the action behind it as well. I was here for the rehearsal yesterday. It was very emotional. There were beautiful words.”

Judy Bolton, the director of campaign group Justice4Grenfell, added: “This morning while getting ready, I actually was in tears. I was in tears because this is the one time where everybody the bereaved, the survivors, the wider community, the firemen and everybody will come together for this day of remembrance. “I was looking through photos and the order of service from my uncle’s funeral and it just really brought it all home to me. It just made it all very, very real. And that even though this is a remembrance, coming in this morning as we were driving in, we could see the tower and again (I was) crying. Bolton continued: “This should never have happened. I want to know why my loved ones and why our community have been torn apart like this with no answers.

