Security around Grenfell Tower is under review following reports that money was stolen from one of the abandoned flats.
Police are investigating reports of the theft, which is believed to have taken place at some point after Tuesday, June 20 - six days after the blaze ripped through the 24-storey tower block.
Police received a report on Friday last week of the theft.
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “An investigation into the alleged theft is now being carried out.
“Steps have been taken to review the security of all the flats within Grenfell Tower, and some changes immediately put into place.”
Police said they believe the money was stolen after June 20 as photos show that the money appears to be present on that date.
Police said they provide round-the-clock security at the Lancaster West Estate.
At least 80 people died when flames engulfed the high-rise.
Experts told HuffPost UK that the UK’s fire safety tests are failing and urged that the “broken” system be overhauled in the aftermath of the Grenfell disaster.
To make sure that buildings are safe, local fire services carry out audits to ensure building owners have carried out fire risk assessments (FRAs) and that they comply with the rules, issuing enforcement notices if they fail to make the grade.
But experts fear a toxic combination of austerity and slashing red tape has rendered self-regulation “pretty much useless” because of problems with enforcement.
The first hearing of the Grenfell Inquiry is due to take place on Thursday.