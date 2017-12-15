The Grenfell Tower Site Should Be Turned Into A Memorial Garden For Those We've Lost

On Thursday, we, the survivors and the families of the bereaved of the Grenfell fire, gathered at St Paul’s Cathedral for a service of remembrance to honour our loved ones and find hope and strength in each other.

Six months have passed since we lost so many of our family, friends and neighbours in the inferno that swept through the Tower on that June morning. Yet, for many of us, a second trauma is only just beginning, made worse by the prospect of spending our first Christmas without our loved ones.

This is a hard time for us, made more difficult by the fact that many of us remain without a home, our lives on hold. That’s why we are so grateful for the continuing kindness and support the public has shown.

The tragedy has exposed grave injustices and official neglect. But it has also shown the generosity and compassion of the British people. Your support continues to sustain us as we fight for justice. Seeing the nation respond so well yesterday created some hope for many who have felt so lost amongst the anxiety of uncertainty.