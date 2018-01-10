Greta Gerwig Admits She's 'Heartbroken' Over Past Woody Allen Collaboration

Greta previously starred in the Woody Allen film ‘To Rome With Love’ in 2012, but admits now that had she been more aware of the sexual abuse allegations that have been levelled against him in the past, she wouldn’t have agreed to work with him.

‘Lady Bird’ director Greta Gerwig has expressed her regret over her past collaboration with Woody Allen .

In the 1990s, Woody faced allegations of sexual abuse following his split from ex-wife Mia Farrow, when he was accused of molesting their adopted daughter, Dylan.

More than 20 years later, in 2014, he was forced to speak out again, when Dylan repeated the allegations in a blog post published on the New York Times.

Allen responded to this in another New York Times piece, in which he vehemently denied the claims.

Greta continued: “Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realise that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realisation.

“I grew up on [Allen’s] movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward.”