Greta Gerwig Admits She's 'Heartbroken' Over Past Woody Allen Collaboration

‘Lady Bird’ director Greta Gerwig has expressed her regret over her past collaboration with Woody Allen.
Greta previously starred in the Woody Allen film ‘To Rome With Love’ in 2012, but admits now that had she been more aware of the sexual abuse allegations that have been levelled against him in the past, she wouldn’t have agreed to work with him.
Opening up to the New York Times on the subject, Greta said: “If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again.”
In the 1990s, Woody faced allegations of sexual abuse following his split from ex-wife Mia Farrow, when he was accused of molesting their adopted daughter, Dylan.
More than 20 years later, in 2014, he was forced to speak out again, when Dylan repeated the allegations in a blog post published on the New York Times.
Allen responded to this in another New York Times piece, in which he vehemently denied the claims.
Greta continued: “Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realise that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realisation.
“I grew up on [Allen’s] movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward.”
Her latest comments come just days after she was asked about her past work with Woody Allen following her victory at the Golden Globes, where Greta offered a somewhat less conclusive answer.
Speaking in the winners’ room, Greta said: “It’s something that I’ve thought deeply about and I care deeply about and I haven’t had an opportunity to have an in-depth discussion where I come down on one side or the other.
“But it’s something that I have taken to heart, and my job right now is to occupy the position of writer and director, and be that person and to tell these stories.”
Greta’s directorial debut, ‘Lady Bird’, was named Best Picture (Comedy Or Musical) at the Golden Globes over the weekend, while its star Saoirse Ronan was also honoured.