A new dad who was grieving the loss of his own father was filmed telling his newborn son “it’s OK to cry” during a visit to the paediatrician.

Antwon Lee, from the US, went to the doctors on 26 October with his two-month-old son, Debias, to get the baby’s standard vaccination injections.

It was the same day his own dad, Anthony Lee, had died from “complications during drinking” at just 57 years old, according to ABC News.

Lee was filmed telling his newborn to “stay strong” in the touching encounter, which has been viewed more than 13 million times on Facebook.