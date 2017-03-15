Barnardo's Issues Advice For Worried Parents Watching 'Coronation Street' Grooming Storyline

Parents are being given advice about the warning signs of sexual exploitation, following developments in a ‘Coronation Street’ storyline.

Barnardo’s has issued the guidance as the ITV soap continues to explore the grooming of 16-year-old Bethany Platt by Nathan Curtis, which sees her consider the older character as her boyfriend, after being won over with attention and gifts.

The charity’s chief executive, Javed Khan, said: “This storyline makes for difficult watching, but it’s important as many people as possible are aware of the signs of grooming, so we can prevent this abuse happening.”