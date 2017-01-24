The World Is 'Grossly Underprepared' For The Next Ebola, Experts Warn

Most of the 11,000 deaths due to Ebola could have been prevented, yet the world remains “grossly underprepared” for another infectious disease outbreak, according to a damming BMJ report.

Researchers analysing the global response to Ebola found that despite significant efforts to address shortcomings, governments and humanitarian organisations have failed to tackle several critical issues.

“We found remarkable consensus on what went wrong with the Ebola response and what we need to do to address the deficiencies. Yet not nearly enough has been done,” researchers from the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies warned.