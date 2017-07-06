‘Grotbags’ Actress Carol Lee Scott Dies, Aged 74

Carol Lee Scott, best known for playing the children’s TV character Grotbags has died at the age of 74. The actress passed away on 3 July, but the cause of her death is not yet known.

Rex Carol first played Grotbags in the late Eighties

Her death was confirmed by her niece Gina Mear, who paid tribute to her on Twitter. Sharing a picture of her with her family, she wrote: “My dear aunty Carl passed away yesterday, RIP Grotbags, I will miss you.”

My dear aunty Carol passed away yesterday, RIP #Grotbags, I will miss you 😢 pic.twitter.com/UORQ2MJjkd — Gina Mear (@ggeenie) July 5, 2017

Grotbags – a bright green witch – became a much-loved TV character in the late eighties and early nineties after originally appearing on ‘Emu’s World’ and ‘Emu’s All Live Pink Windmill Show’ on ITV. After the shows were axed, Grotbags was given her own spin-off series in 1991. The show centred around Grotbags and her minions like Colin the Bat, Doris the Dodo and Norman Nettle at Gloomy Fortress and their day-to-day lives. The show lasted for three series before being cancelled.

Rex Grotbags starred alongside Rod Hull and Emu

Following this, Carol would frequently reprise the role for pantomimes across the country, terrifying many youngsters in the process. Carol was also a singer and performer. She appeared at Pontins holiday park for nineteen years and recorded two albums in the mid-seventies. Fans took to Twitter to share their memories of Carol after her death was announced.

Aww no - just heard that Carol Lee Scott aka the iconic GROTBAGS passed away on Monday. Sad times. Used to love/be terrified of her as a kid pic.twitter.com/iAsfaqNMv7 — Rob Holley (@robholley) July 5, 2017

Daleks. Zelda. Skeletor. Nothing - NOTHING - terrified me quite like Grotbags. Bravo! #RIPCarolLeeScott pic.twitter.com/kviANuh9W4 — Gary Dewar (@garydewar82) July 5, 2017

Just heard Carol Lee Scott has died. Oh Grotbags may you rest in peace. Thank you for being part of my childhood. pic.twitter.com/IbvJmunPk0 — Mitesh Soni (@MiteshSoni_1) July 5, 2017

Goodbye to my favourite childhood villain #grotbags I think a little bit of your spirit lives on in me! pic.twitter.com/QzKytYxsSm — missbhistory (@missbhistory1) July 6, 2017

Very sad to hear that Carol Lee Scott, the magnificent Grotbags, has died. Let’s not forget she had not one but TWO super-gay TV sidekicks. pic.twitter.com/CYF0Eg7MvY — Paul Lang (@rudemrlang) July 5, 2017

😢Oh just seen that Carol Lee Scott has died. #RIPCarolleescott Remember watching #Grotbags fun Of being scared 😳 https://t.co/NTfOaQG1wC — Cheryl (@GallifreyAngel) July 5, 2017

#RIP Carol Lee Scott. Grotbags was a classic character, which she brought to life with proper skill and guts. Terrifying but hiliarious! pic.twitter.com/Y2sqaHfB4H — Guy Lambert (@GRALambo) July 5, 2017

RIP Carol Lee Scot AKA Grotbags. There's somebody at the door. You dirty brats pic.twitter.com/TZyTJRsDgF — Andy Bigh Hargreaves (@therealbig_h) July 5, 2017