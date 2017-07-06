‘Grotbags’ Actress Carol Lee Scott Dies, Aged 74

Carol Lee Scott, best known for playing the children’s TV character Grotbags has died at the age of 74.
The actress passed away on 3 July, but the cause of her death is not yet known.
Her death was confirmed by her niece Gina Mear, who paid tribute to her on Twitter.
Sharing a picture of her with her family, she wrote: “My dear aunty Carl passed away yesterday, RIP Grotbags, I will miss you.”
Grotbags – a bright green witch – became a much-loved TV character in the late eighties and early nineties after originally appearing on ‘Emu’s World’ and ‘Emu’s All Live Pink Windmill Show’ on ITV. After the shows were axed, Grotbags was given her own spin-off series in 1991.
The show centred around Grotbags and her minions like Colin the Bat, Doris the Dodo and Norman Nettle at Gloomy Fortress and their day-to-day lives.
The show lasted for three series before being cancelled.
Following this, Carol would frequently reprise the role for pantomimes across the country, terrifying many youngsters in the process.
Carol was also a singer and performer. She appeared at Pontins holiday park for nineteen years and recorded two albums in the mid-seventies.
Fans took to Twitter to share their memories of Carol after her death was announced.