From Karaoke To Carols: How Group Singing Can Boost Mental Health

Group singing could help give your mental health a much-needed boost this winter.

A study by University of East Anglia researchers found singing, particularly as part of a group, to be “essential in effecting [mental health] recovery”.

They interviewed people involved with the Sing Your Heart Out (SYHO) project, a Norfolk-based network of community singing workshops aimed at people with mental health conditions and the general public.

“The combination of singing and social engagement produced an ongoing feeling of belonging and wellbeing,” researchers said. “Attendance provided them [participants] with structure, support and contact that improved functioning and mood.”

Group singing has been recommended by the researchers as a “low-commitment, low-cost tool for mental health recovery within the community”.