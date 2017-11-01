Guardian Columnist Calls Female Political Journalists 'Predators' Who Trick 'Poor Old Ugly' MPs

Female lobby journalists are “predators” who trick “poor old ugly” MPs in order to get stories, it has been claimed.

Michael White, the former political editor of the Guardian, faces calls to apologise after making the remarks on BBC Radio 4′s Media Show.

It comes as allegations that male MPs sexually harassed people, including two female lobby journalists, continue to swirl.

White said: “The power doesn’t all lie on one side. Clever, attractive young women looking for stories, they can play the power game to poor old ugly backbenchers.”

When asked if he meant that the female journalists were therefore to blame, he added: “I didn’t say [it was their] fault, I said they were the predators - of course.”

His words have angered female journalists while some on Twitter branded White a “dinosaur”.

Tom Newton Dunn, political editor of The Sun, called on him to apologise.