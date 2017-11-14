Gucci Spent Over 800 Hours Making Björk A Dress, For A Performance That Lasted Just 6 Minutes

If you’ve ever cursed yourself for spending too much time choosing what to wear in the morning (when you were meant to leave the house ten minutes ago), then consider that Björk has just worn an outfit that took 870 hours to put together.

That’s right, the Icelandic singer songwriter, who is well known for her outlandish fashion statements, has worn a dress that took Gucci 36 days to produce.

And she wore it for a six-minute music video.